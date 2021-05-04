Nearly 7 months later, police still searching for driver who hit and killed 1-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Nearly 7 months later, and police are still searching for the driver who hit and killed a 1-year-old.

Eli Anders was an energetic and funny little boy. His 2nd birthday was less than two weeks away.

“He was the youngest and the most rambunctious,” said Ariel Anders, Eli’s mother.

On October 14, around 10:30 at night Ariel was loading things into her home on Nelson Avenue. Eli and his older sister wandered outside.

“He got a little close to the street and she could hear the car coming so she yelled for him to come back,” said Anders.

Eli’s sister tried to grab him. Within moments a driver hit both kids and their mom heard the crash. The 10-year-old girl was hurt but survived. Eli died at the hospital.

“He mattered to me. He mattered to us. He was the most important thing in my world,” said Anders.

The driver never stopped and still hasn’t been caught. IMPD detectives have released this surveillance video from that night. They believe the video shows the suspect’s car turning right onto South State Street.

“I don’t feel like it should’ve have mattered what time of the night it was. It shouldn’t have mattered how he got in the street. It was never okay for them to hit him and keep going,” said Anders.

Anders says her daughter did a brave thing that night, trying to save Eli and now it’s time for the driver to do the right thing.

“Why do they get to live their life like normal and we’re the ones suffering when they’re the ones that did something wrong,” said Anders.

Stuffed animals, toys and memories are all in the front yard, inside a small building that the family calls, Eli’s home. There’s a sign on the front and back that warns drivers to slow down.

“Some days I try really hard to be hopeful and then other days it’s hard to keep the same hope, but it’s all that I’ve got at this point,” said Anders.

If you recognize the car in the surveillance video or know anything that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS