Nearly half of Johnson County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County sheriff is battling an outbreak of COVID-19 inside his jail.

After testing all but nine inmates, the sheriff confirms 127 inmates tested positive. That is close to half of the total population inside the building.

“People can think, ‘Wow they’ve got a big number,’ but we’re doing something a lot of people aren’t doing. We’re testing the inmates,” said Sheriff Duane Burgess.

Sheriff Burgess insists, despite the alarming number of positive COVID-19 cases in his jail, he’s doing everything he can to protect his inmates and his staff while still ensuring public safety.

“We’re trying to keep them safe. We’re working diligently,” said Burgess. “We’re working hard to maintain it, and it’s going to be a lot of work the next few months.”

“This is outrageous. I mean something has to be done,” said Sandra McGee.

Sandra’s son is behind bars in Johnson County following a drug charge and is due to be released in early July. Her son is one of the inmates who tested positive.

While the number of inmates in Johnson County is lower than it’s been in years, McGeethinks more inmates need to be released early to control the spread of the illness. She also believes more needs to be done to protect the health of inmates.

“His health is my concern because he has asthma and he has allergies,” said McGee.

Officials with the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association believe the problem isn’t unique to Johnson County, but is a challenge for all jails because people being arrested may bring the illness with them to the jail.

“It makes it even more difficult to try and figure out how we’re managing that population upon the time that they’re coming into the jail,” said Bill Wilson with Indiana Sheriffs’ Association. “The potential for this disease to enter a jail is not just from a single source. It comes from a lot of different sources of coming into the jail.”

“I hate to see any of us get it or go through what we’re going through, but it’s here and we have to do with it the best we can,” said Johnson County Commissioner Brian Baird.

Commissioner Baird noted masks have been given to all inmates and staff and the county approved an emergency purchase of even more PPE.

“We need to not panic. We need to just make sure that we’re doing everything we can do for the safety of our employees and the public, but we need to do it in a common sense manner,” said Baird.

The sheriff added that so far none of the inmates who tested positive have shown any serious medical complications.