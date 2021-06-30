Neighborhood cleanup program set to resume across Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A program to help keep the city of Indianapolis beautiful is back after a year-long break due to the pandemic.

The Department of Business and Neighborhood Services Neighborhood cleanup program is set to restart July 29 in the Crown Hill neighborhood

One of the organizers for the event, Brandi Pahl, chief communications officer for the department says the project was originally supposed to start Wednesday morning in the Martindale-Brightwood area but was postponed due to rain.

When that event is rescheduled, volunteers will walk through alleys and streets of the Martindale-Brightwood area to clean up trash and illegally dumped items.

They are asked to still wear masks and practice social distancing.

Pahl says these cleanups really help improve these areas and make them better for the people who live there.

“It’s important because keeping our neighborhoods clean helps the whole city in general. Healthwise, it improves the quality of life. Blight, it just brings down property values,” said Pahl.

The city department is partnering with several community organizations to make this happen. This includes DPW, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Safeway, Edna Martin Christian Center, the Public Library, and Young Men Inc Youth Ministry Boys to Men.

Organizers say the role of volunteers is critical in helping to pull this off.

“Our neighborhood cleanups are strictly manned by volunteers,” said Pahl.

“We have staff here from our nuisance abatement team that does go out and help, but there’s not a lot of them so we do rely on neighborhood groups to step up and volunteer their time.”