Neighbors rush to help two young men trapped after fiery crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Two young men are alive and recovering after neighbors saved them from a burning vehicle in Hendricks County.

The crash happened Monday afternoon around 3:45. The driver crashed a white SUV head-on into a tree on Glenbrook Lane. Within seconds, smoke and flames started coming from the hood.

“That was the toughest part, just knowing there were people in the car,” said Emily Henson.

A 19- and 21-year-old were inside the vehicle. Neighbors turned into first responders and immediately grabbed hoses and fire extinguishers, doing what they could to put out the fire and keep the driver and passenger calm.

“I was just telling him he’s going to get taken care. We’re going to take care of him, and it’s going to be okay. It must’ve been really scary for him, but I wanted him to know we were fighting for him to get him out of the car,” said Henson.

One victim got himself out by the time crews arrived. They were able to rescue the passenger and rush them both to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“They are incredibly lucky,” said Henson.

Carol Cook was just feet away from the crash in her garage.

“This will bring me to tears, I am grateful that I didn’t have somebody die in my front yard,” said Cook.

Investigators with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office believe speed was a factor, which doesn’t surprise the neighbors. Of course, they’d like drivers to slow down on their street, but right now their focus isn’t on being frustrated, instead they’re just relieved.

“Thank God, that’s all i can say, thank God,” said Cook.

A witness told police they saw another vehicle and believes the two drivers may have been racing. Detectives are still investigating.