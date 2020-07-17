New affordable housing community to serve survivors of domestic abuse

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — 52 new homes going up in Hendricks County will serve as a community for survivors of domestic abuse.

Crews broke ground Friday for these “Haven Homes”. All the residents will be survivors who are leaving “Sheltering Wings”.

There will be a facility on-site where staff will assist them with their cases and provide mental health support. Organizers say the project will remove barriers for those who might not otherwise seek affordable housing assistance, domestic abuse support or mental health services.

“This community will be a godsend for the people and families at Sheltering Wings,” said Cassie Mecklenburg, the shelter’s executive director. “Affordable housing, quality childcare, reliable transportation and access to mental health services have long been obstacles for building stability and self-sufficiency. Because 13 of these units will be held in reserve, Haven Homes will give our families a remarkable boost as they continue building independent lives.”

The coronavirus is not stopping construction on the homes over the summer. They should be up and ready to live in come Spring 2021. To learn more about the project, visit the Haven Homes website.