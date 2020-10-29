New cameras installed at downtown Indy restaurants to help IMPD prevent crime

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD installed cameras at two popular restaurants Thursday as part of its efforts to increase security downtown.

The new cameras at St. Elmo’s Steakhouse and Harry and Izzy’s add to a total of 15 cameras along Illinois and Georgia. The cameras are part of the b-link program that gets businesses and residents to register their cameras with IMPD. Police can then access the video to monitor activity or solve crimes.



“That honestly acts as very positive force for the police department because if I now have a complete overhead 360 view of an incident area or an event area, that allows me to make much smarter decisions as a police commander,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker with the IMPD said.

Downtown Indy, Inc. is trying to find more businesses to participate. The nonprofit is subsidizing funding to install new cameras as part of the downtown recovery plan.

“Investing in technology means IMPD officers have access to tools like b-Link, which can help mitigate crime and keep citizens in Indianapolis safe,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “Indianapolis is known for the safe, welcoming atmosphere of our Mile Square – and we want to do our part to bring visitors back downtown. Having the ability to see in real-time when there is a public safety threat will help our officers solve and interrupt crimes in the downtown area.”

If you have a camera that you want to register, or want to learn more about the program, go to BLinkIndy.org.