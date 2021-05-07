New Castle firefighters buy teen new lawnmower after fire destroys his old one

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Firefighters in New Castle came to a teen’s rescue in more ways than one after a lawnmower fire.

13-year-old Levi Perry mows lawns in his neighborhood for extra money. His dad Donald said in a Facebook that post Levi called him on Thursday to tell him a new lawnmower that he just bought went up in flames the first time he used it.

New Castle firefighters responded and put out the fire, which Donald described as having “six foot flames.”

The family was then off to buy a new lawnmower for Levi when Donald said they got a call from first responders to meet them at Walmart later that afternoon.

That’s where crews presented Levi with a brand new lawnmower! Donald said the department bought Levi a $400 mower which was “much, much better” and more than what he could have afforded himself.

Photo courtesy of Donald Perry

Photo courtesy of Donald Perry

Photo courtesy of Donald Perry

Photo courtesy of Donald Perry

The family says they are extremely thankful for the New Castle Fire Department’s kindness.