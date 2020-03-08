New Castle High School girl’s gymnastics team bus involved in head-on crash

COLOMUBUS, Ind. — A New Castle High School bus was involved in a head-on collision with a SUV Saturday.

The New Castle High School girl’s gymnastic team was traveling to the IHSAA Regional competition at Colombus East High School when the crash happened.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office the accident happened near the 1700 block of East State Road 46.

The driver of the Ford SUV was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. He was taken by medical helicopter to IU Methodist hospital.

An assistant coach for the New Castle High School gymnastics team was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for a rib injury.

No students were injured and police say all of them were checked and released by medics on scene.

It’s unclear at this time who was at fault. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are currently investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.