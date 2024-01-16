NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle teenager is being praised by his community and firefighters for saving a woman from a burning home last week.

Coy Adkins, 16, rushed into his neighbor’s burning house early Friday morning. King tells FOX59/CBS4 he barely knew the woman living directly across the way, but that did not stop him from running towards the fire before help arrived.

Coy’s stepfather happened to notice flames coming from the home across the street as King started walking down the stairs in the morning. Moments after his stepfather shared this startling news, King raced across the street to try and help the woman stuck inside.

“I got on my hands and knees and she’s maybe laying eight to 10 feet from the door,” Coy described. “I was telling her to come towards me, but she couldn’t move.”

Coy said the woman appeared to be stuck on the floor as flames inched closer and closer to her.

“I started coughing heavily,” he described. “There was black smoke everywhere.”

He said the woman repeatedly called out for help as he entered the home.

“The main thing that worries me or still gets into my head today is her screaming and yelling for help,” Coy said.

His stepfather jumped in and helped him get the woman to safety. At that point, she had already been severely burned by the scorching flames consuming her home.

“My stepdad helped me pick her up and took her to these stairs out here and that’s when the EMS picked her up,” the teen said.

Coy’s mother Heather King said she is still in shock, but not remotely surprised by her son’s brave efforts.

“I am beyond, beyond [proud],” she said. “There’s no words you can put together to feel that pride, you know, that my son did that. He put his own life in front of somebody else’s.”

Coy’s stepfather also went into the burning home but said she is amazed and proud of how his stepson did not even flinch before jumping into action.

“He initially took off out the door,” Ray King said. “And I’m like, ‘woah, woah. Wait, wait, wait. You don’t know what you’re doing. I don’t want you to get hurt.'”

Coy’s parents say they have been filled with just about every emotion imaginable, but they are most thankful their son is still alive. He was not injured in the fire.

Misty Coomer, the woman Coy rescued, is now recovering at Eskenazi Hospital. The whole event has been a bit traumatizing, Coy said. But he said it would have been even worse had he not acted.

“It would have stuck with me a long time if I hadn’t gone in there and she would’ve passed away,” Coy said. “I don’t want to be called a hero. It felt like I needed to do that. It needed to be done. So I’m glad I made that decision of myself to go in there and save her.”

Coy received a challenge coin from the New Castle Fire Department for his efforts. He is the first civilian in New Castle to receive one.

As for Misty Coomer, her family said she is still recovering and has a few surgeries ahead of her.