A first of its kind study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shining a light on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted kids and their mental health.

This is the CDC’s first nationally representative survey of high school students during the pandemic.

According to the results, more than a third – or 37% – of high school students reported having poor mental health in 2021. 44% reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.

“We knew that the numbers would be high but when it gets upwards of over 40%, closer to 50%, that was alarming to me,” said Kimble Richardson, a licensed mental health counselor with Community Health Network. “Typically [that feeling] is a chronic issue. It’s going on almost constantly for two plus years now.”

Not only is Richardson a mental health professional, but he is a fellow parent as well. He said it is going to take partnerships with families, schools, and other mental health professionals to bring proper resources to kids in need.

“We have, of course, done that traditionally in the past, but it really has to be purposeful,” said Richardson. “And I think a more concerted effort now than ever before.”

Richardson said he and other mental health professionals have been overwhelmed with the need for their services the past few years.

“We knew that it would come. We did. We predicted it,” said Richardson. “We didn’t know how intense it was going to be.”

“We are seeing a rise in teens really endorsing their mental health symptoms,” said Dr. Julia LaMotte, a pediatric psychologist with Riley Children’s Hospital. “We have asked a lot of our youth when it comes to what they can expect and what they can predict.”

Dr. LaMotte said it’s that uncertainty and unpredictability that is impacting our young kids most.

“If I know anything, it’s that our kids have a voice if you give them the space to share it,” said Dr. LaMotte.

She said Indiana is ranked 19th in the country in terms of access to mental health care, but she said there is a lot that our parents and our school systems can do, too.

“It may not be realistic to think that everyone should have access to mental health, but of course, we can continue to advocate for that,” said Dr. LaMotte.

“Let’s do some more education about mental health issues in the schools but schools can’t do it alone. We will partner with you. The mental health professionals, we will help you,” said Richardson. “I think things like, you know, the mental health minute, or mental health tip of the day, or signs around schools: here’s how to improve your mental health. Not just during May, which is traditionally known as mental health awareness month, but every day.”