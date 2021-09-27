New Costco store to open in Avon next month

Avon, Ind. — Costco will be opening a new store in Avon, Indiana on Friday, October 29. The new location will be on Dr. Charles Nelson Dr. at the corner of North County Rd. 900 E and U.S. Highway 36.

Warehouse Manager Mike Donaldson said, “We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways. They (Avon residents) have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already had made an impact on the local job market.”

The new location will be the 8th Costco in Indiana and the 568th in the United States.

The 151,000-square-foot building will feature a variety of specialty departments including but not limited to a Gas Station, Fresh Bakery, Fresh Meat, Fresh Deli, and Pharmacy.

“We continue to grow nationally and globally because our members have enthusiastically embraced our unique model of retailing,” said Costco President and CEO Craig Jelinek.

For more information and for a membership, visit their website.