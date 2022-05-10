EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are revealing more information about the capture of an escaped inmate and the death of the Alabama jailer.

Casey White and Vicky White (no relation) spent more than a week on the run. The national manhunt finally ended in Evansville Monday.

The two had been on the run since April 29, when Vicky White picked up Casey White from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama. She said she was taking the 38-year-old for a mental evaluation, although no such evaluation had been scheduled.

They ditched a Ford Edge in Tennessee and eventually made their way up to Evansville, where it’s believed they spent several days before a local car wash manager alerted authorities to a suspicious vehicle.

That led to a pursuit in Vanderburgh County after they were spotted close to the sheriff’s office. The resulting chase ended in a crash. At some point during the pursuit, Vicky White shot herself. The 56-year-old died from her wounds after being taken to an area hospital.

Casey White suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He’s due to be extradited back to Alabama to await trial in a capital murder case.