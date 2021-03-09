New display highlighting history of basketball in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The entire country’s getting to experience the excitement of basketball in Indiana with the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments coming to town. Now, a new display in downtown is helping to highlight the history of basketball in Indy.

It is called Indiana’s Game: a Ball, a Basket, and a Dream! It is a light, sound, and video projection on Monument Circle.

It was set up by Downtown Indy, Inc. thanks to a grant from the Lilly Endowment. Organizers say it takes viewers through the life of those who play and love the game of basketball.

“It starts with a young child and kind of how we’re all brought up in that idea of we can do this and we can go to the next level and play, so it will kind of tell that story of that evolution and kind of end with the pinnacle of winning a championship and what legacy do you leave behind,” Courtney Rissman, events director for Downtown Indy, Inc. said.

It is being displayed in three parts. The first part is showing now. It started at the end of February to correspond with the start of the IHSAA girls’ basketball tournament. The second part will start at the beginning of March Madness. The last part starts the week of the Final Four.