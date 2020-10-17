New dog park opens in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A project three years in the making finally came to fruition Friday.

A new dog park opened on the property of Immanuel Church on Prospect Street. The Executive Director of the Indy Dog Park Coalition said a lot of work went into setting up the park.

“I actually had no idea how to set up a park, set up a dog park, or any of the things that actually go into something like this,” Erica Ballard said. But for the past three years, we’ve learned how to fundraise, the right turf levels, the right fencing, all of these things. So it’s definitely a lesson and a labor of love to get from what was it was to now.”

Ballard said the coalition wants people to feel safe and meet one another through the park. She thinks a dog park allows people to feel like there is a community.

“What I hope they see is a place to gather, and a safe place to be outside and enjoy the neighborhood, and interact with one another because we’re finding it really difficult to get social interactions with humans, and this because of the outdoor nature of it allows for that to happen in a really organic and safe way,” Ballard said.

The park has separate areas for small dogs and large dogs to play. The park also provides water and bags to clean up after the dog.

The park requires membership to use. Membership costs $20 a year. To sign up, visit indydogpark.org/about.