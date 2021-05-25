New exhibit at Indy Zoo giving up-close encounters with alligators, crocodiles

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Zoo visitors will soon be able to get up close and personal with some of Earth’s most tenacious reptiles.

The zoo’s newest exhibit “alligators and crocodiles – the fight to survive” will open Memorial Day weekend. The habitat highlights two species, the American alligator and the Orinoco crocodile.

Zoo visitors will be able to meet, and touch, some of the younger gators, like a two-year-old named Swamp.

“We’ve been working with him for a couple of months already so he’s getting very used to getting handled like this, so we are excited for guests to be able to see him,” said Sara Caruso

Interpretation Supervisor for the Indy Zoo.

The exhibit will also highlight the conservation success story of the American alligator. The zoo says considered an endangered species only a few decades ago, it was fully recovered by 1987 thanks to protections from the Endangered Species Act as well as conservation efforts from agencies including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The zoo also says excessive hunting and habitat loss have made the Orinoco crocodile one of the world’s most critically endangered reptile species, with less than 260,000 mature adults estimated left in the wild.