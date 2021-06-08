New Faygo Firework soda tastes like a Bomb Pop

It’s the soda that tastes like a Bomb Pop.

Faygo is celebrating the summer season with the release of a drink that combines the flavors of cherry, blue raspberry and lime meant to evoke the summertime frozen treat.

Faygo Firework will be available in 24 oz. bottles throughout the Midwest and Faygo’s online Pop Shop. The company plans to make it available in Indiana, although Faygo said it was “just waiting on store authorizations” before confirming availability in the Hoosier State.

“For 114 years, Faygo has been an innovator in the pop world and we are very proud to add Firework to our distinctive line of over 50 flavors. Firework will be available for a limited time, and offers a completely new experience for Faygo fans,” said Al Chittaro, president of Faygo Beverages.

The Detroit-based beverage company is celebrating the release of the drink with weekly giveaways of Faygo Firework swag and a dance challenge on its new TikTok channel (@faygobeverages).