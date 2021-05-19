New Five Below distribution center in Shelby County to create up to 473 jobs

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A new distribution center is coming to Shelby County that will create hundreds of jobs over the next four years.

Five Below broke ground Wednesday on its upcoming 1 million square foot facility.

It will be located in northwest Shelby County near the Pleasant View exit off I-74.

“Indiana’s business-friendly environment and skilled workforce continue to bring dynamic companies like Five Below to the Hoosier state,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Today’s announcement is exciting for Indiana, and we’ll continue fostering an ecosystem where businesses can thrive and grow for years to come.”

Starting next summer, the facility and its 470 employees will support Five Below’s distribution and e-commerce operations across the Midwest. The Philadelphia-based company plans to invest more than $100 million over the next few years at the facility.

“Five Below strives to offer the best products, at an unbeatable value, to more customers every single day,” said Five Below CEO Joel Anderson. “This can be achieved with continued distribution expansion. Ship Center Indiana is going to be an incredible facility filled with state-of-the-art technology, and great for boosting the local economy by creating jobs. Our new Ship Crew will help us continue to deliver the best retail experience out there! We’re so proud of this company milestone.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered up to $2.8 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s plans to create up to 473 jobs. The company is not eligible to claim the incentives until Hoosiers are hired.

The IEDC is also offering up to $1 million to the local community from the Industrial Development Grant Fund to support infrastructure improvements. Shelby County approved additional incentives.

“On behalf of the Shelby County Commissioners and Shelby County Council, we are excited to welcome Five Below to our community and the I-74 corridor,” said Brian Asher, executive director of Shelby County Development Corporation. “Shelby County is a great place for business, and we look forward to beginning a new working partnership with Five Below that will continue to grow for many years to come.”

The company will begin hiring in Shelby County in 2022. Available positions will be listed online.