New high-tech facility opens in Lebanon

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A brand new $72-million high-tech facility opened in Lebanon Thursday.

Monosol in Lebanon has 150,000 square feet for manufacturing. It’s an Indiana-based global business where they create water-soluble films. This is kind of like packaging that dissolves in water.

Governor Eric Holcomb highlighted what this opening means to some Hoosiers in the middle of a pandemic.

“You have proven how to do this not just successfully but safely. And it’s good not just for the soul, but for the Hoosier psyche,” said Governor Eric Holcomb, (R) Indiana.

The facility will create 89 new jobs in Lebanon by the end of the year.