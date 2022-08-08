CARMEL, Ind. – Along the stretches of Clay Terrace, Anne White said there’s everything for everyone.

“The traffic, the retailers that they bring in, the interest, the beauty of our locations, if people haven’t shopped at Clay Terrace, they need to find it,” she said.

White co-owns AH Collection, a women’s boutique she started alongside her business partner, Holly Kirsh, 27 years ago. Among those years, a great chunk of it has been housed in Clay Terrace.

“We feel very blessed, first of all, that we’ve been one of the first here at Clay Terrace,” she said. “We’ve been here 14 years, that says a lot.”

Throughout the last 14 years, White said business is good as development continues to grow in the area.

Meanwhile, plans to add to the terrace seem to show there’s room for more. Recently, Clay Terrace announced it submitted a proposal to the city’s planning commission, alongside Equicor Hotel Group, to bring a Tempo by Hilton hotel to the site.

Expected to be finished by Spring 2024, the proposed 5-story structure features 150 hotel rooms built for leisure and corporate guests. Project leaders said the first Tempo by Hilton hotel in the state would go behind the Kona Grill in the proposed Clay Terrace redevelopment area.

Leaders said the hotel is one of several redevelopment projects planned for Clay Terrace in the coming months.

FOX59 reached out to Clay Terrace on Monday and was referred to Equicor. The hotel group said it couldn’t comment at the time, but planned to share more details at a later date.

Mayor Jim Brainard said the new additions fall in line with the city’s plans to promote walkable and central spaces, where people can meet and connect through restaurants, retail and business just steps away.

Brainard said the hotel will be a great addition to Carmel’s lineup of about 3,000 hotels and nearly 20 properties already in the city. He said the city has worked hard to be a contender when it comes to businesses looking to find a new home.

“Carmel has always focused on high standards for businesses that invest here,” said Brainard. “High standards in terms of building materials, architecture, and city planning… and that’s paid off for us.”