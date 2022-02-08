New housing development planned for Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — The City of Muncie is getting closer to another housing project that will create 37 new homes for the community.

City officials announced a deal with developer Miller Valentine Construction for the City View 2 development. This $11.8-million project will consist mainly of single-family homes. While the homes will be rental units to start off with, the city said there will be options to purchase later, with part of the rent going towards the purchase price.

“It is very encouraging to see the redevelopment cycle work out in this manner,” said Mayor

Ridenour. “Community development is only possible when we work together just like this.

Building new homes where a problem house once was improves our housing options, reduces

the average age of our housing and helps build neighborhoods.”

The locations include 37 lots owned by the Muncie Redevelopment Commission. These lots are in the Southside neighborhood, Thomas Park/Avondale area and in the combined Industry, Blaine SE and East Central neighborhoods.

Photo//Muncie Redevelopment Commission

The city said this development represents the full cycle of redevelopment in Muncie in the Ridenour Administration. The MRC sees a bad property, acquires it, then demolishes the broken-down house. The City, then, works to secure a developer to build new housing stock for the community.

Data from the U.S. Census shows there are 4,491 vacant homes in Muncie, making up 14.4% of the market. The city is working to identify and record vacant and abandoned properties and their owners to make sure they comply with minimum standards of property maintenance.

Under an ordinance passed in 2021, the city can order an owner to register vacant and abandoned structures and require a plan for repair of the property according to standards set by the city.

The sites for these new houses will be throughout the first, third and sixth City Council Districts.

“I’m thankful that the City of Muncie is willing to invest in new housing in the south side of

Muncie,” First District City Councilman Jeff Green said. “District 1 is well-deserving of

opportunity to rebuild bigger and better neighborhoods.”

“I believe high-quality homes lead to pride in the community and a better overall sense of

home,” Third District City Councilman Brandon Garrett said. “This project accomplishes that

goal and also shows the lengths the City will go to improve quality of life in its neighborhoods.

I’m very excited to see the finished product in our community. Coming from someone who has

lived in these neighborhoods my whole life, I am very excited to see them getting the attention

they deserve and to see the finished product in our community.”

The development is set to begin in May of this year.