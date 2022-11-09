INDIANAPOLIS — City leadership is investing millions into creating housing units to support those experiencing homelessness.

On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that the city is committing $7.8 million to support four developments. These developments would create 104 units for people in Indianapolis experiencing homelessness.

Not only will those people have somewhere to stay, but the Department of Metropolitan Development also says those living in the units would have access to support services to address their needs.

“Since unveiling the Community Plan to End Homelessness in 2018, the City and its partners have worked to implement a Housing First model that would change how our community responds to homelessness in Indianapolis. The solution to homelessness is housing, and we continue to invest in that approach even as we take on new and unforeseen challenges brought on by the pandemic. Today, that comes in the form of the City’s largest single investment to date into boosting our stock of permanent supportive housing.” Mayor Joe Hogsett

The following housing developments will be funded with the help of local and state resources:

Compass on Washington – 36 Units

Photo//Department of Metropolitan Development

Located next to Horizon House Day Center on E. Washington St., Compass on Washington will add 36 one-bedroom units of supportive housing. This partnership with Horizon House, Englewood CDC, and Gratus Development received $3.5 million in CDBG-CV and $400,000 from the Housing Trust Fund from DMD. Compass on Washington expects to open in 2024.

Hanna Commons – 50 Units

Photo//Department of Metropolitan Development

In partnership with the South Indy Quality of Life Plan, UP Development LLC, Adult & Child, and Southeast Neighborhood Development Corporation, Hanna Commons aims to address homelessness through permanent, multi-family housing. DMD has awarded this project with $1.4 million dollars composed of $1,000,000 in HOME and $400,000 in Housing Trust Fund.

Providence Place -8 Units

Photo//Department of Metropolitan Development

Comprised of one- and two-bedroom units at 4935 E. 21st St., Providence Place will provide permanent supportive housing for individuals exiting homelessness. DMD supported this project led by Englewood CDC, Living Word Baptist Church, and A Place Empowering People with $551,062 in HOME funds.

St. Lucas Lofts – 10 Units

St. Lucas Lofts will host 10 units of integrated supportive housing for individuals who are recovering from homelessness in partnership with Englewood CDC, Outreach Indiana, and Adult & Child Services. Supported with $2,000,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from DMD, St. Lucas Lofts is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024.