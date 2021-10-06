New marker recognizes American Legion history in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A new Indiana historical marker will commemorate the history of the American Legion in Indianapolis, by recognizing its first national headquarters building.

The American Legion has been headquartered in Indiana since 1919, with their first national headquarters opening in 1925.

“Markers provide snapshots of our past an they help us return stories to the historical landscapes to which they belong,” said Casey Pfeiffer, historical marker program director for the Indiana Historical Bureau.

The headquarters was later replaced in 1950, but still continues to serve Indiana veterans.

The building is located on what is known as American Legion Mall, and now home to the newly renovated and modernized Indiana Veterans Center.

It offers multiple services for Hoosiers who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and for their families.

Organizers say the markers and monuments across the city play an important role in keeping history alive.

“So these monuments are important because they teach people that weren’t alive during that time you know what happened and it also honors those that actually did the service,” said Stewart Goodwin, executive director of the Indiana War Memorials Commission.

The current headquarters of the American Legion is on the opposite side of the American Legion Mall from the organization’s first headquarters.

The American Legion has nearly 1.8 million wartime veteran members worldwide and is the nation’s largest veterans service organization.