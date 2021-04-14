New memorial to represent Indiana’s fallen and their families

INDIANAPOLIS — Ground was broken Wednesday on a new memorial to honor fallen service members and the families they leave behind.

The Gold Star Families Memorial monument is being built on the Indiana War Memorial grounds downtown. The monument will feature two sides. One side includes a written tribute to the families and the other tells the story of sacrifice through artist panels.

“The family takes the oath too and you don’t really realize that until you’re there how important that oath is, said Jill Fewell, project leader for the Indiana Gold Star Families Monument. “So it’s really trying to bring awareness to the military and veteran community about what we go through.

The memorial is for every Gold Star Hoosier family, even as far back as the revolutionary war. A dedication for the new memorial will take place on Saturday, May 1st at 1:30 pm.