INDIANAPOLIS — A New Palestine man will serve over four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced that Bruce Ford, 50, pleaded guilty to five counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.

Ford was initially arrested on Sept. 11 in connection to these charges and received his final sentencing this week.

Ford worked as an insurance broker in Indiana starting in 2008. From Jan. 1, 2013, through Dec. of 2018, Ford admitted to stealing around $1.2 million from at least ten victims through a Ponzi scheme spearheaded by his company, Ford Financial and Insurance Services. Ford established the company on April 5, 2012.

Ford advertised his investment services to clients despite not being registered with the Indiana Securities Division, as required by Indiana law.

Ford told prospective clients that he was a financial advisor, claiming he could produce higher returns on their investments compared to traditional routes such as Individual Retirement Accounts and 401ks.

Ford convinced several of his clients to withdraw their retirement investments and deposit them into Self-Directed Individual Retirement Accounts on the promise that this would be reinvested into real estate and profitable business ventures.

Instead, Ford withdrew all of the money from the victims and deposited them into his personal bank accounts.

Ford reportedly used these funds to pay off his personal credit cards and purchase goods, including a mobile home, parcels of land and a vehicle.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana said that many of Ford’s victims were already retired or approaching retirement.

This scheme reportedly lasted for five years as Ford made Ponzi scheme-type payments by allocating funds taken from some investors and using these funds to pay supposed returns to others.

Ford acquired a total of $1,264,208.13 from the victims.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Indiana Secretary of State Securities Division also investigated the case.