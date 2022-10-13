INDIANAPOLIS – A new record has been set on the US Drought Monitor that includes the largest percentage of the country to be categorized as at least abnormally dry.

A new record on the US drought monitor!

The latest drought report came out this morning & includes more than 81% of the US in at least abnormally dry conditions! It’s 81.78% to be exact. That’s the largest % of the country ever on record to be abnormally dry. This new data now places October 11th, 2022 in front of July 17th, 2012 drought coverage.