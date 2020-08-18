New report assesses U.S. policy response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, 50 of the top legal experts, including an IU law professor, are offering an assessment of the U.S. response to the crisis.

The group’s report details a review of the national response and the public health systems. They believe there’s a failure of executive leadership from local to federal levels. The group suggests budget cuts affected the readiness of public health agencies and legal responses failed to prevent racial and economic disparities.

IU law professor Nicolas Terry talked to us about what he calls a weakness in health care currently.

“One of the great problems with U.S. healthcare has been its reliance on people being employed,” Nicolas Terry a Professor of Law at IU McKinney School of Law said. The pandemic has sort of punctured that balloon right as the number of unemployed rises so the number of persons without health care insurance has risen.”

The report also offers more than 100 recommendations on how to better respond to coronavirus and future pandemics. Those include collecting and assessing accurate data and maintain funding for public health emergency preparedness through a dedicated public health emergency fund.

For more information, visit the Public Health Law Watch website.