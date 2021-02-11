New report focuses on preparing children for financial success

INDIANAPOLIS — We have new information on the well-being of young Hoosiers.

The Indiana Youth Institute published the 2021 Kids Count data book Thursday. Every year, the group evaluates four measures of child well-being including family and community, economic, education and health.

This year, the study focuses on preparing young people for financial success stressing the importance of reading and math in schools, making sure young Hoosiers have access to medical care, and providing resources to those exiting the justice system.

“What we would love to see happen in the near future is to expand these programs of second chance Pell to include juvenile facilities or for folks to work with juveniles in facilities around planning post-secondary education or post-secondary training as well as filing a FAFSA,” Sarah Mihich-Baker said.

You can see the entire 2021 Kids Count data book here. You can see the latest data from your county and see how the pandemic has impacted those numbers.