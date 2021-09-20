New Republic Airways aviation campus to bring 1,900 jobs to Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Republic Airways — one of the largest regional airlines in the U.S. — plans to move its training activities and corporate headquarters to Carmel, the city and airline jointly announced Monday.

According to the city, Republic Airways will be part of a redevelopment project along the Meridian (U.S. 31) Corporate Corridor.

In addition to its headquarters, the site will include:

a high-tech training facility for pilots, technicians, flight attendants and other positions within the airline

the expansion of an adjacent hotel

a new parking garage wrapped with commercial amenities on the first floor and multifamily living above

The 105,000 square-foot training facility will be three stories tall and visible to U.S. 31 travelers.

The investment for the initial phases will bring about 1,900 new jobs to Carmel with estimated annual wages of $150 million, according to city officials. It will also allow the company to consolidate training centers currently located in Cincinnati, St. Louis, and Indianapolis, as well as a few other locations.

Republic Airways operates a fleet of 220 Embraer aircraft and 6,000 aviation professionals located across 12 crew and maintenance bases, which provides nearly 1,000 daily flights to 100 cities in 40 states, Canada, the Caribbean and Central America.

“We are proud of the new investment we are bringing to Carmel,” said Matt Koscal, Republic Airways chief administrative officer. “This project ensures Republic is positioned to attract and retain the most talented and trained professionals in aviation by creating a space designed specifically to meet the needs of our associates and to reduce inefficiencies. Locating in the city of Carmel indicates our desire to provide a first-class corporate campus and training facility as this city is often listed among the best places to live, work and raise a family.”

The City of Carmel says it will also invest in the project through a Tax Incremental Financing bond that the Carmel City Council will consider for approval. The bond will be used for infrastructure improvements, which the city says will benefit and support both the public and the private corporate employees and visitors. Site development and infrastructure improvements will be funded by the increase in property tax revenues from the new building. Taxpayers will have no liability as the bonds will be backed solely by Republic Airways and the City of Carmel, according to Carmel officials.

“We are excited to welcome Republic Airways to Carmel,” said Mayor Jim Brainard. “We are especially pleased that their state-of-the-art training facility will bring opportunities for career and workforce development in an industry sector that is not available elsewhere in the area. The ancillary increase in commerce from supporting trades and other industries will further improve our economy. We are also looking forward to the new residents this will bring to the community who can enrich our lives through participation in volunteer outreach and other citizen engagement.”