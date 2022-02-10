INDIANAPOLIS — With just over a 100 days to go until the 2022 Indy 500, some new rules have been shared for one of the popular activities on race day.

This year, Snake Pit attendees will not be allowed to bring in a cooler to the race day concert.

CamelBaks and similar water containers will also not be allowed.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will allow one handheld water container per guest, up to a liter in size as long as it is empty or sealed.

Snake Pit ticketholders must also be at least 18 and prepared to show proper identification to enter the concert area.

Tickets to the Indy 500 Snake Pit are on sale, with a general admission package running $85, and a VIP package priced at $190.

The Indy 500 is scheduled for May 29, 2022.

More information, including the guidelines for attending, can be found at the Snake Pit website.