New STEM initative aims at inspiring girls to follow their dreams

INDIANAPOLIS — The Eli Lilly Foundation is partnering with the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to inspire more young girls to follow their dreams into science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The initiative is called the Lilly Girls and Young Women in STEM program. The Children’s Museum is inviting women who work in STEM fields to visit the museum so they can speak to and inspire young girls.

We know that for the next generation of scientists who exist they have to be inspired by seeing people who look like them and believe that they can dream big and be anything they want to be. Tiffany Benjamin, president, Eli Lilly and Company Foundation

The partners have already put together a task force of female scientists who are helping the museum get girls and their families excited about STEM.