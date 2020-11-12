New study shows many Marion County residents need food assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — A new study by the Indy Hunger Network shows more than 25-percent of all Marion County residents are struggling to put food on their tables.

The 2020 Meal Gap Study analyzed the number of meals that we would need in order to make our county food-secure. The study shows that the number has nearly doubled.

The study shows the meal gap increased from 380,000 meals per month in February to 740,000 per month in June. It also shows African Americans were disproportionately impacted by this, with hunger 50-percent higher than the general population.

“Hunger remains a considerable obstacle for far too many Indianapolis families,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “We know that more resources are required to make up the millions of meals forgone by residents struggling to make ends meet. This study underscores the need for continued prioritization on improving equity and access to nutritious food.”

Indy Hunger Network is calling on the community to support legislation for federal nutrition programs, like SNAP. The programs provide 85-percent of all food assistance.

“While the system has responded to hunger in an incredible fashion during the pandemic, this is a serious concern that collectively we, as a community, must support in order to reduce the meal gap,” said Anita Ohmit, VP of Research, Indiana Minority Health Coalition. “Hunger spans race and ethnicity, cuts across socioeconomic status, affects Hoosiers of all ages, and ultimately has a negative impact on our broader society.”

Indy Hunger Network says people can help by:

Understanding the need is still prevalent and find ways to get involved.

Supporting legislation that maintains and enhances Federal nutrition programs, such as SNAP and WIC. These programs provide 85% of all food assistance.

Giving your time, talent and treasures to support local charities that are working to meet the many needs in this area.

Learning more by accessing the full study at indyhunger.org/.