New Wolfies Grill location coming to Pendleton

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott and Nyla Wolf, co-owners of Wolfies Grill, announced the addition of their seventh location planned for Pendleton.
The newest location will be near Pendleton’s I-69 exit on State Road 38 in a building that was formerly occupied by Downing’s Old Trail Bar & Grill. The Wolf’s plan to renovate the building and open the Pendleton location this Spring.
“After seventeen years in business, this announcement is an exciting day for our team,” said Scott.
“When we opened Wolfies in 2004, I hoped that it would be a spot where families could get a decent
meal and make memories together,” said Nyla.
Scott added, “Pendleton was a natural next step for us. The last census saw a growth trend that we
see continuing to increase given the population growth in surrounding counties. We’re excited to be
where people want to be!”
You can find Wolfies Grill in these other great Indianapolis locations:
- Carmel: 1162 Keystone Way S, Carmel, IN 46032
- Fishers: 7695 Crosspoint Commons, Fishers, IN 46038
- Geist: 11699 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256
- Noblesville: 20999 Hague Rd #9015, Noblesville, IN 46062
- Westfield: 137 W Main St, Westfield, IN 46074