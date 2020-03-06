New York man inadvertently shoots girlfriend while trying to pay for steakhouse dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. – A New York man inadvertently shot his girlfriend while trying to pay for their steakhouse dinner, WIVB reports.

Cheektowaga police say 19-year-old Anthony Ciccarelli dined with his girlfriend at Texas De Brazil Thursday evening. He reached into the front pocked of his pants when the bill arrived, and his gun discharged. The gunshot hit his girlfriend in the upper leg.

The couple quickly left to get help. Ciccarelli pulled into a parking lot, and his girlfriend called police requesting medics. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ciccarelli was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.