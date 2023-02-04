HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died following a fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Henry County.

Henry County Emergency Services responded to a 911 call Friday morning that a driver, 86-year-old John Beck Sr., had crashed his bronze 2010 Cadillac into the back of a parked semi-trailer on I-70.

The semi-trailer was off the roadway and posed no traffic hazard, according to authorities. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the driver had reportedly been falling asleep at the wheel prior to the accident.