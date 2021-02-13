Newfields apologizes for job posting citing ‘traditional, core, white art audience’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields apologized Saturday after a job posting for a director position used divisive language.

The job posting went up in January and has since been changed. It is for the Director of the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

Under the “other responsibilities” section of the job posting. The original post included the following language:

“…attract a broader and more diverse audience while maintaining the Museum’s traditional, core, white art audience…” Segment of job description

Newfields released a statement Saturday, apologizing for the wording. They said they acknowledge their current audience is homogenous, but are working to build and diversify it.

Our audience – and most museums’ audiences – have historically been, and currently are, too homogeneous, and we are committed to changing that and intentionally diversifying our audiences. We deeply regret that in our job description, in our attempt to focus on building and diversifying our core audience, our wording was divisive rather than inclusive. Our intention is to continue to build an institution that is truly inclusive. It will be our challenge for years to come to continue building our diversity, equity and inclusion in our hiring, programs, artwork, exhibitions and more, and we are committed to doing so. Newfields statement

The Arts Council of Indianapolis released a statement, saying they are disappointed by the original job description.

The declaration of interest in maintaining their ‘traditional core, white art audience,’ served to undermine their stated value of inclusivity and desire to ‘attract a broader and more diverse audience’ made in other parts of the description. Arts Council of Indianapolis

The council went on to say they know that the lack of diversity is not an isolated situation among arts institutions nation-wide. They are working to make progress in racial equity and inclusion, but are frequently reminded just how much work they have to do.

“We want to believe this isn’t who we are, but this is exactly where we are. And it has to change.” Arts council of Indianapolis

Newfields is a 152-acre campus in Indianapolis that is comprised of the Indianapolis Museum of Art, Fairbanks Park, The Garden, Lilly House and Elder Greenhouse.