Newfields reopening to the general public on June 25, members get in 2 days earlier

INDIANAPOLIS – Newfields will reopen to the general public on June 25, making its outdoor experiences available as Indiana eases restrictions during the pandemic.

Members get a head start on the attractions, which will open to them on June 23. The reopening is made possible by guidance from the state’s Back on Track Plan as well as this week’s public health order in Marion County.

The move means visitors will be able to enjoy outdoor spaces like The Garden, The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park and The Beer Garden as part of Summer at Newfields presented by The National Bank of Indianapolis.

“We hope the reopening of The Garden and Fairbanks Park will help bring back the sense of respite and joy that everyone so badly needs at this time,” said said Dr. Charles L. Venable, the Melvin & Bren Simon Director and CEO

Entry to The Garden and The Beer Garden will be free to members. General admission tickets for the public cost $18 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children five and under are free. Fairbanks Park remains free for everyone.

Member tickets will become available on June 16 at 11 a.m., while tickets for the public go on sale June 22 at 11 a.m. All guests must reserve a ticket online, and online ticket fees are being waived for the time being.

The Garden and The Beer Garden will be open to the public Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the campus will remain closed on Mondays. Fairbanks Park will be open to the public daily from dawn to dusk.

Newfields will adhere to restrictions on crowd size. Visitors will have to reserve a timed ticket online before they arrive, allowing the staff to monitor crowd size and account for social distancing. The check-in process will be contactless.

Guests over the age of 2 are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering or mask; a face covering will be required to enter the restrooms, and all Newfields employees will be required to wear one.

Learn more here.