Newly released video shows moments before Dreasjon Reed was killed

INDIANAPOLIS — A new video has been released by the attorneys for the family of Dreasjon Reed.

They say it was taken from the Ace Lock and Key store where Reed parked his car after a chase with Indianapolis police moments before he was killed.

IMPD says officers shot Reed after he pulled out a gun and fired. The law firm released this video to dispute that claim.

The video shows Reed get out of the car and an officer follow him.

IMPD says Reed was live streaming the chase on Facebook and that one of the phones in his hand kept recording for about 20-minutes after the confrontation with officers.

A special prosecutor has been named to oversee the investigation.

