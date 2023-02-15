INDIANAPOLIS — News organizations will be allowed to bring cameras inside Indiana courtrooms for proceedings starting in May as long as a judge approves it.

Starting May 1, an order amending Rule 2.17 will go into effect and will give the discretion to allow cameras to local judges.

The rule only allows news media to be authorized by a judge to bring cameras into court proceedings.

Minors and jurors won’t be allowed to be shown on camera.

“This is the culmination of years of work and pilot projects with discussion and evaluation,” Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush said in a news release. “Trial court judges are in the best position to determine how to balance the importance of transparency while protecting the rights of people involved in a court matter.”

A judge can revoke the authorization at any time.