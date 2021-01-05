News of March Madness to invigorate Indiana’s hurting hospitality industry

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, also known as March Madness, is taking over Indiana.

It will be an economic shot in the arm for the state’s hospitality industry that has been struggling ever since conventions and sporting events began cancelling. The NCAA will be utilizing various establishments near host locations in Indianapolis, Bloomington, and West Lafayette.

“We have four bubble hotels in downtown Indianapolis. Those hotels will be effectively bought out for that duration,” detailed Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (InRLA) President and CEO Patrick Tamm.

“So what that means is we are actually going to be closed to the public,” continued JW Marriott General Manager Phil Ray. “Virtually all the floors will have teams on it. Each team will get a floor. We are expecting to have somewhere around 26 teams here at the hotel. It’s going to allow us to bring back even more staff to get us to service the business that will be coming.”

The JW Marriott will be one of those bubble hotels. They have experience creating COVID safe spaces for teams, as they already host players and staff for the Colts’ opponents staying in Indy.

InRLA says roughly two thirds of Indiana hotels are facing bankruptcy. The hope is this tournament can help some of these locations plan for enough business to make it through the start of the year. These early months can be the hardest for the hospitality industry without the pandemic’s impact.

“It’s good news to talk about with their banks, and show they have some positive news on the horizon,” explained Tamm.

It has yet to be announced whether or not the tournament will have fans, but family of the players are expected to be in attendance. It may allow for further economic gains to be seen amongst Indiana’s bars and restaurants. The Tap Brewery is uniquely positioned to thrive, as they now have locations in Indy, Bloomington, and West Lafeyette.

“It certainly is something we can count on, something we can get excited about. It would be great if Indiana University, Purdue and Butler were in the tournament,” said Chris Martin, director of operations at The Tap. “We have heard some things, maybe some hotel partnerships, and things like that. We have already been on the phone with connections in all three cities reaching out to hotels.”