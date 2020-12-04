Nexstar, FOX59 support ‘Pack the Pantries’ drive with $10,000 donation to food banks

INDIANAPOLIS — This year, we’ve asked viewers to help struggling Hoosiers during the pandemic–and you’ve stepped up in a big way.

We’ve held several “Pack the Pantries” events throughout the year to raise money for Gleaners Food Bank and Midwest Food Bank.

The need is greater than ever during the pandemic.

December 4 marked our final “Pack the Pantries” drive of 2020. Nexstar, the parent company of FOX59, was eager to help us make it a successful one.

Nexstar and FOX59 donated $10,000 to the effort, with $5,000 going to to Midwest Food Bank and $5,000 going to Gleaners Food Bank.

Dominic Mancuso, general manager of FOX59, presented the checks during Friday’s 4 p.m. newscast.

“We went to corporate and we said, ‘Hey, we have this huge event. And the need is unbelievable right now. What can we do from the company side?’”

Mancuso said the company came through with the $10,000 donation.

“We’re very happy and very proud to support the effort and kick in a little extra this time,” Mancuso said. “This has been a great thing we’ve done a number of times this year. I’m glad that this time we’re able to put a little extra on it for the holidays because the need is great.”

The leaders of both food banks said they were grateful for the Pack the Pantries partnership and the donation. A $1 gift can provide 5 meals. A $10 gift provides 50 meals and $25 covers 125 meals.

“Over the years – and certainly in the past few months – many partners have come forward to help us serve hungry Hoosiers,” said John Elliott, president/CEO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. “It would be difficult to find a more loyal and impactful partner than FOX59 and their ongoing efforts to Pack the Pantries. In 2020 alone, the two Pack the Pantries initiatives have helped us to provide nearly a million meals. These events highlight our mission and bring the community together.”

“Many thanks to FOX59 and Nexstar Broadcasting as they once again provide timely support for Midwest’s mission to bridge the gap between prosperity and poverty in our community,” said John Whitaker, executive director of Midwest Food Bank Indiana Division. “This year’s Pack the Pantry event was truly one to remember. Through their efforts they have once again provided a way for us to step up and help record numbers of Hoosiers facing food insecurity in our community in the midst of this lingering pandemic. Their wonderful gift of $5,000 will be used to purchase much needed protein items such as canned meat and peanut butter which are in short supply in most pantries we serve. Please accept our heartfelt thanks on behalf of those we serve who will receive nourishment and a measure of hope through your generous gift.”

You can donate at the following websites:

You can text a gift to:

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-593-2400