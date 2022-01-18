No curtain call for Crackers Comedy Club; downtown location to remain open

One week after announcing the closing of its final remaining location, Crackers Comedy Club is having a change of plans.

The club’s owner Ruth-Anne Herber confirmed to FOX59 she was able to reach an agreement over rent with the club’s landlord.

Herber originally said rent issues, as well as road construction, led to the closure of the Crackers location at 207 N. Delaware Street.

Crackers has been in operation since 1982 at its original location in Broad Ripple. That venue has since closed, as well as three others.