No more snow days? School leaders believe tools learned during the pandemic could help come winter

INDIANAPOLIS – Remember sitting around your TV or radio, waiting to find out if school was cancelled and it was a snow day?

Instead of being in class, you were free to do whatever you wanted. With remote learning at the forefront during this pandemic, does that mean snow days could be a thing of the past?

Sherry Holmes thinks so. She’s a mom to two young children enrolled at Indianapolis Public Schools.

“I don’t think the kids really know what snow days are,” she joked, “Compared to when we were in school.”

She believes now that her kids have the skills to learn at home that will lead to a new normal.

“For fall break, the kids were doing things virtually and even my son was like, ‘Well mom, why am I doing work during fall break?’ But to me, it helped keep them busy,” said Holmes. “That way when you get back into school you can get right back into the groove of things.”

“Yes, I think the snow day, the original concept has passed,” added Matt Kegley, assistant superintendent for Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

“I think the tools that our teachers have acquired are really going to come in very handy,” he said.

Now that most students have tablets and access to technology, schools have moved to e-learning over snow days in recent years. But COVID-19 has pushed districts to think of what’s next. At HSE, Kegley says as long as they lay the groundwork ahead of time, Zoom lessons and live or recorded videos could replace that time away from the classroom because of weather.

“Just think how much more meaningful that is to the student and the teacher,” said Kegley.

The virtual option also eliminates the issue of extending the school year.

“We would rather have the opportunity to have kids experience school in real time and not have to be concerned about adding on days at the end of the year,” Kegley added.

Indiana school districts will have to decide how they will make the call as winter nears. And for parents, like Holmes, it’s time to prepare.

“It’s a different world than it used to be,” said Holmes. “I feel like things change so everything else is going to change.”

We’ve learned that many schools in central Indiana are transitioning now to e-learning due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Depending on how long that continues, it could mean kids are already home when the winter weather hits.

FOX59 will keep you posted on school delays or cancellations this season.