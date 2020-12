INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department has laid out new rules for New Year’s Eve in Indianapolis.

It is not issuing a curfew for the county, but all bars and restaurants will have to shut down dining rooms and clear out customers at midnight.

They can still serve carryout after that time and re-open dining rooms at 5 the next morning.

The county’s health director said the best way to stay safe this New Year’s is to celebrate at home.