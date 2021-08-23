Noblesville East Middle School moves to virtual learning; 62 positive COVID cases

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — After consulting with Hamilton County Health Department, Noblesville East Middle School decided to temporarily move to virtual instruction beginning Tuesday.

Noblesville Schools announced that last week NEMS had 50 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 cases. Today, they announced an additional 12.

The school said at this time 20 percent of the middle school’s student population is absent due to illness. The school added the 20 percent absent number does not include COVID direct contacts but does include illness absences in addition to COVID-19.

“We’re moving to this short-term, temporary virtual instruction to slow the spread of illness. Please know that we believe students learn best in school and did not make this move lightly,” NEMS said in a release.

The school said teachers will be providing live instruction and students should log into class via Canvas and Google Meet links following their normal scheduled class times, including on Wednesday (no late start for NEMS). Teachers will provide further instructions.

“The spike of illness NEMS is currently experiencing is significant, rapidly spreading, and like nothing we’ve ever seen before,” NEMS said.

NEMS is the same school where groups of approximately 100 students in pods Wake Forest and DePauw were quarantined on Aug. 11 and Aug. 13, respectfully.

Wake Forest will return to school on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. DePauw will return to school on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. All other NEMS teams return to school on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

NEMS athletics and other after school activities will be cancelled through next Tuesday.