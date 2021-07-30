Noblesville expansion project set to force some from homes, businesses

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Pleasant Street project is set to ease traffic and add roundabouts to a congested portion of downtown Noblesville.

“The goal of this is to relieve 20%, above 20%, of traffic off of State Road 32 by having a new East/West corridor off the White River,” said Alison Krupski, the Noblesville City Engineer.

Krupski said the project is the Mayor’s number one priority and the biggest infrastructure project in the city’s history. But it has a difficult start. 50 property owners will need to move in order for the expansion to happen.

“It’s been really hard meeting with all property owners, but especially the ones that are sad to go, Krupski said. “It’s been hard and there have been meetings where I have left with tears in my eyes because we don’t want that, it’s never a goal of anybody.”

Kevin Snargur is one of those property owners. His home on the corner of Pleasant St. and 11th St. is at the beginning of Phase One of the project.

“It’s the city, you know? They tell us we’re out, we’re out,” Spargur said.

Spargur says this has happened over several years and the process has really picked up since January.

“We’ve known about it, we’ve come to terms with it a long time ago,” he said. “But we’ve been held in limbo for a long time, so we’re just ready to move on.”

Krupski said the city is in the process of getting offers out to all 50 property owners affected.

“Appraisals should start coming in this month,” she said. “Once that happens, an offer will be made to the property owner and once that happens, they will have 30 days whether to accept or reject that offer.”

Krupski said the city is focused on giving the property owners the correct value of the home.

“I fully believe that we want to give fair market value, we want to give those relocation benefits and we want to make it a project for the entire city including the people who are directly impacted,” Krupski said.

She said they have done a lot of communicating with the people who are going to be impacted by this.

“We’ve sent out over 110 letters, we’ve had 50 plus property owner meetings, we’ve had public meetings, we’ve had other community and neighborhood meetings so if people are not getting the letters, we would love for them to reach out to us,” Krupski said.

One person who wasn’t quite sure if her home would be bought by the city is Christine Roberts. She lives across the street from Spargur.

Roberts said her home was built in 1919 and she’s lived in it since she was 18.

“I’m not real sure it’s going to be a part of the construction or not,” she said.

We took her question to Krupski. Krupski said Roberts home is feet from the edge of construction so her and her family will be staying in their home.

Krupski said if there is anyone else out there with questions, all they need to do is reach out to the city or check out the Pleasant Street Project website.

“Those people that are nervous right now of how this might impact them directly or indirectly, we want to talk to them,” Krupski said. “Our goal is to get rid of all the misconceptions out there.”

Krupski said when this project is all finished up, it will be great for Noblesville.

“Everybody wants this project for those reasons so that we can have better public safety and emergency access, so our schools can more efficiently and effectively get kids to school, so our businesses and downtown can thrive,” she said.