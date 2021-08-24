Noblesville family taking on New York City marathon, raising money for muscular dystrophy

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A Noblesville family is taking on the New York City Marathon.

The Shinneman’s are training for the race and raising thousands of dollars for an important cause.

“Running has become a passion of mine and our boys and running is something Amy has never been able to do,” said Jamie Shinneman, a runner.

After having weak muscles her entire life and searching for a cause, in 2018 Amy was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. The diagnosis didn’t mean she couldn’t be part of the race.

Amy’s husband, Jamie will be pushing her in a duo bike all 26.2 miles of the New York City Marathon.

“This is something both of us never dreamed we would be able to do together,” said Jamie.

New York City is a city that means a lot to the Shinneman’s.

“New York is special to Amy and I. We went there for our first anniversary and went again on our 5th. We then took our boys a few years later,” said Jamie.

The Shinneman’s oldest son, Luke is on the Noblesville High School Cross Country team. He’s running the race with his mom and dad. It’ll be his first marathon.

“I always felt like I was running for my mom in a way so I’m just excited to represent her,” said Luke Shinneman, a senior at Noblesville High School.

The Shinneman family is raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for Team Momentum. So far, they’ve raised more than $15,000.

“We want to be able to raise money to provide research and find a cure for muscular dystrophy,” said Jamie.

In 2019, the husband and wife did the Chicago Marathon. They were 1 of only 6 duo bikes in the race.

“I just got very emotional thinking that I had crossed my first finish line of a marathon but just really thinking about what my husband had sacrificed for me to so I could experience that too,” said Amy.

The Shinneman family logs a lot of miles, whether it’s running or riding, it’s love that pushes them ahead.

“I’m his biggest encourager and he’s mine so this is the perfect thing for us to do together,” said Amy.

The New York City Marathon is on November 7.

Click here if you’re interested in donating to the Muscular Dystrophy Association Team Momentum.