Woman sent to hospital following fire in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A woman has been sent to the hospital after a fire this afternoon in Noblesville.

According to the Noblesville Fire Department, the fire occurred around noon on Monday in the 14000 block of Dorsey Lane.

Firefighters reportedly found a smoke present from the apartment complex upon arrival and found fire in the upstairs of the building. The fire damage was limited to one apartment, authorities said.

A female was injured in the fire and transported to St. Vincent. A condition was not provided, however. Officials said the woman’s four children were not home at the time of the fire.

The family will be displaced due to smoke and fire damage to the apartment, official said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.