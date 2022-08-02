NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Fire Department responded to an unusual call Tuesday night, helping a hot air balloon that had a difficult landing.

A little before 8:30 p.m., NFD crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Monument Street. There they found the balloon had wrapped over some wires as the pilot was trying to land one the lawn of North Elementary.

The department shared images from the call to Twitter, which showed their Ladder 73 being used to remove the balloon from the wires.





Pictures from Noblesville Fire Department show Ladder 73 getting a hot air balloon off of wires.

NFD said five people including the pilot were in the basket of the balloon, and that no one was injured during the incident. All five were able to get out of the basket on their own.

Thanks to the help of firefighters and some ladder work, they were able to get the balloon down and safely back on the ground.

The balloon had initially taken off from the 131st Street and Hazel Dell Road area.