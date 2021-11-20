Noblesville getting into the holiday spirit with Holidays at the Hill

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville residents can get into the holiday spirit as Holidays at the Hill returns for its second season at the Federal Hill Commons.

This tradition includes an ice skating rink, walking light tour, and a holiday market. People can even get a private ride with Santa leading up to Christmas Eve.

“Holidays at the Hill is a one-stop location with activities for all ages – children through adults – to enjoy time together and create lasting memories,” said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen. “Our residents are always looking for ways to celebrate the holidays with friends and families and Holidays at the Hill adds to the offerings we have in Downtown Noblesville.”

The city also has a special mailbox at the Christmas Cottage to accept letters to Santa.

The temporary ice rink opens at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 20 and will close for the season on January 9, 2022. The 56-foot by 100-foot ice rink, will be located at the Market Plaza at Federal Hill Commons.

“2021 will be the fifth year of the city hosting the Ice Plaza and each year we’ve looked at ways to improve the experience for our residents and guests,” said Parks Director Brandon Bennett. “The Ice Plaza had 8,000 skaters during the 2020 season and we can’t wait to see even more guests this year.”

From November 20 through December 22, Ice Plaza hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Starting on December 23, hours will be extended to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for enjoyment during Noblesville Schools’ winter break. The rink will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Sunday. The rink will have special holiday hours on November 26 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.), and December 24 and 31 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); and will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Admission rates are $13 for those ages 13 and older and $11 for those ages 12 and younger. A 10-skate pass is available for $110 and a 5-skate pass is $60. Guests may bring their own skates if they prefer, but skate rental is included in the admission fee. Skating aids will be available for $3.

For more information, visit the Holidays at the Hill website.