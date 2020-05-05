Noblesville High School senior loses leg after getting hit by semi-truck

FISHERS, Ind. — A Noblesville High senior lost his leg and is hospitalized in a coma after getting hit by a semi-truck.

“It’s a miracle that he’s even still here, and I’ll just be so glad to hear his voice,” Lauren Carter said while talking about her brother Steven Hahn.

The 18-year-old got into a fender bender with another vehicle Monday morning. He was just coming home from his third day working for Amazon when the accident happened. He had been working at Chick-fil-A and Arby’s, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, he saw that Amazon was paying well for people to work through the pandemic. He had just purchased his car from his parents and wanted to pay it off.

Officers say both vehicles were pulled over on I-69 in Fishers. Hahn was standing outside of the other vehicle exchanging information when a semi-truck struck his vehicle. It then crashed into Hahn and the other vehicle. Fishers police do not believe the drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. Hahn suffered injuries to all of his limbs and a spinal fracture and broken bones in his hips and ribs. Doctors made the call to amputate one of his legs below the knee.

“He was communicating a bit with nurses and doctors before they took him into surgery,” Carter said. “I’m not positive he knows he’s had the amputation.”

His father, Bryant Hahn, says his son was remarkably able to show his personality through the pain.

“He was still a little lucid, and [doctors] had said he broke his humorous, and he said, ‘Why I don’t think that’s very funny.’ That’s my son in a nutshell,” Hahn said with a fond tone, while then describing the moments officers approached his injured son along the highway. “Steven lifted his head and looked at him and said, ‘Well, hey officer,’ and at that point we knew he was going to be alright.”

Hahn is in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator, but suffered no injuries to his brain or spinal cord.

Because of COVID-19 no family members have been able to see him, but he has a cousin who is a nurse at the hospital he is recovering at.

“It’s really hard to not be able to be there and hold his hand,” Carter said.

“Oh my gosh, I wish I could have been there to let him know that we love him,” Bryant Hahn said. “I know my son, and he is probably more worried about what we are thinking and less about himself.”

Hahn has more surgeries scheduled for this week. The road to recovery will be long, but his family says Noblesville High School has taken care of all of his school work and is allowing him to graduate.